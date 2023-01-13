Indian Air Force security on Friday detained a pilot of Alliance Air at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station for a few hours for allegedly taking pictures and videos. The airline later said that the pilot has been de-rostered.

Correction | A pilot of Alliance Air was detained for a few hours by Indian Air Force security personnel at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station* for allegedly taking pictures and videos.



The said pilot has been de-rostered, says the Airline pic.twitter.com/RpMm6cTrXi — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

In a statement regarding the same, the airline said, safety for Alliance Air is of paramount importance and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air. The said pilot has been de-rostered pending investigation. We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place.

We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the laid down procedures/policies. We sincerely regret for the inconvenience to our esteemed guests on-board.