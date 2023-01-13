Alliance Air de-rosters pilot who was detained by IAF1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Safety for Alliance Air is of paramount importance and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air, the airline said
Indian Air Force security on Friday detained a pilot of Alliance Air at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station for a few hours for allegedly taking pictures and videos. The airline later said that the pilot has been de-rostered.