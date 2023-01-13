Alliance Air de-rosters pilot who was detained by IAF

Alliance Air de-rosters pilot who was detained by IAF1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Indian Air Force security on Friday detained a pilot of Alliance Air at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station for a few hours for allegedly taking pictures and videos. The airline later said that the pilot has been de-rostered.
In a statement regarding the same, the airline said, safety for Alliance Air is of paramount importance and such occurrences are viewed seriously by Alliance Air. The said pilot has been de-rostered pending investigation. We ensure that all required corrective actions are in place.
We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the laid down procedures/policies. We sincerely regret for the inconvenience to our esteemed guests on-board.
