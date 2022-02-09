An Alliance Air flight from Mumbai to Gujarat's Bhuj with 70 on board flew today morning without its engine cover, which was later retrieved from the runway. The Alliance Air ATR 72-600 aircraft landed safely at Bhuj in Gujarat.

This has prompted aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start a probe into the incident.

Alliance Air said it regretted the incident and had taken "strict note" of it. It has also initiated a probe into the incident.

The incident was brought to the notice of airport authorities by a Mumbai Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Subsequently, the DGCA started an investigation into the incident.

"Mumbai ATC informed the airport that Alliance Air ATR aircraft, operating flight 91-625 (Mumbai-Bhuj) took off without the left engine cowling (cover)," an official told PTI.

The airline's engineering team had reached the site later and retrieved the engine cover from the runway.

During the operation of Alliance Air flight 9I-625 from Mumbai to Bhuj on 9 February, the panel of the engine cowl was found on the runway post take off, Alliance Air's statement .

"We have taken strict note of the incident and a thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place," the government-owned airline said.

It also said that "we are grateful that all passengers and crew onboard the flight safely landed and there was no damage to the aircraft due to this unfortunate incident."

Expressing "regret" at the "unfortunate" incident, Alliance Air said, it follows laid down policies/ procedures as per the regulatory authorities.

The airline has strict checks in place – both pre and post flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of its passengers and crew, Alliance Air said in the statement.

Flying without engine cowling may have an aerodynamic effect leading to marginal deterioration in the aircraft's performance, the official said.

Besides, it could have an impact on engine components as well because of the exposure to the airflow, the official said, adding that, however, in this case, the aircraft landed safely at the destination.

No one has been grounded so far but appropriate action will be taken after DGCA receives the preliminary report, the official added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.