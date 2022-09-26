Alliance Air re-commences the Delhi-Shimla flight from today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 02:06 PM IST
- The introductory all-inclusive Fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,141
Alliance Air on Monday recommences its maiden Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route Delhi-Shimla-Delhi to enhance the connectivity in north India. The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shimla to Delhi was flagged off by Union Minister VKSingh and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur was also present during the flagging off event of the aircraft.