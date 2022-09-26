Alliance Air on Monday recommences its maiden Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route Delhi-Shimla-Delhi to enhance the connectivity in north India. The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shimla to Delhi was flagged off by Union Minister VKSingh and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur was also present during the flagging off event of the aircraft.

With this recommencement, the airline will expand its network in Himachal Pradesh so that commuters can fly to Delhi-Shimla-Delhi daily, Alliance Air said in a statement.

"With the vision of connecting New India, it is our endeavour to offer better air connectivity between Tier-2 / Tier-3 towns to their closest city hubs. Keeping with this endeavour, Alliance Air expands connectivity in North India by recommencing its maiden RCS route Delhi-Shimla-Delhi, which will operate daily effective September 26, 2022," said Yash Vardhan Singh, Deputy Engineer, Alliance Air.

It further revealed that the flight shall operate with ATR42-600 aircraft. Earlier the recommencement of this flight was scheduled on September 6, 2022 but due to bad weather conditions the flight could not commence operations, it said.

The airline further informed that the fare of the flight tickets is ₹2,141 and said that the Delhi to Shimla flight will run at 7.10 am while the flight from Shimla to Delhi will run at 8.50am daily.

"The flight 9I 821 will depart from Delhi at 0710 hrs and arrive in Shimla at 0820 hrs. Flight 9I 822 will depart from Shimla at 0850 hrs and arrive in Delhi at 1000 hrs. The introductory all-inclusive Fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2141," it said.

Mentioning its contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the airline asserted confidence in enhancing connectivity to boost trade and tourism in the state and said that it would contribute in the state's economic development.

"Enhanced connectivity will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states. Alliance Air is humbled to contribute towards the hon'ble Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," it said mentioning "Dekho Bharat ke rang, Alliance Air ke sang!"

Notably, there are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air and the aircrafts are also said to have a comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30". For more details prior, the passengers can log on to www.allianceair.in .

Shimla is the capital and the largest city of Himachal Pradesh, which was built on top of the seven hills-- Inverarm Hill, Observatory Hill, Prospect Hill, Summer Hill, Bantony Hill, Elysium Hill, and Jakhu Hill. At a height of 2,454 metres (8,051 ft), Jakhu Hill is the highest point of Shimla.