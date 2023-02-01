Alliance Air to commence Sindhudurg-Hyderabad flight service via Mysuru from 1 February
The airport's operator, IRB Infrastructure Developers, announced on Monday that Alliance Air will operate twice-weekly flights from Hyderabad to Sindhudurg via Mysore
Beginning on 1 February, Alliance Air will operate a second flight from Sindhuburg airport, connecting it to Hyderabad via Mysore.
