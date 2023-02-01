Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Alliance Air to commence Sindhudurg-Hyderabad flight service via Mysuru from 1 February

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST Livemint
Alliance Air to start Sindhudurg-Hyderabad flight from 1 February.

The airport's operator, IRB Infrastructure Developers, announced on Monday that Alliance Air will operate twice-weekly flights from Hyderabad to Sindhudurg via Mysore

Beginning on 1 February, Alliance Air will operate a second flight from Sindhuburg airport, connecting it to Hyderabad via Mysore.

The airport's operator, IRB Infrastructure Developers, announced on Monday that Alliance Air will operate twice-weekly flights from Hyderabad to Sindhudurg via Mysore.

Currently, Alliance Air is the only carrier with flights to Mumbai out of Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

The airport opened for business on 9 October, 2021.

Every Wednesday and Sunday, the new flight will leave Hyderabad for Sindhudurg via Mysore, arriving at the airport in Sindhudurg at 5.30 p.m. On the same days, the flight will depart from Mysore at 6 pm bound for Hyderabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

