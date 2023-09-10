Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda Sunday said that he has held discussions with the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, in the interest of Karnataka and to save his party, the PTI reported on Sunday.

The JD(S) supremo said the seat sharing between the two parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was not discussed during his recent visit to the national capital, and his son and party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy will be holding discussions with the BJP leadership and decide regarding poll understanding.

"It is being criticised (by Congress leaders) that Deve Gowda went and met someone in Delhi. Yes, this party needs to be saved. I have worked forty years for this party. I saved this party even when Kumaraswamy went with BJP (forming alliance government in 2006)," PTI quoted the former prime minister as saying.

Addressing JD(S) workers meeting in Bengaluru, The JD(S) supremo said, "Yes, I contacted BJP leaders in Delhi, not for Deve Gowda to become Prime Minister once again. To save this party, a regional party that I have nurtured for 40 years....Yes, I met Modi, when BJP leaders themselves expressed desire to meet me. It is true that I spoke to them, but I have not asked for any seat."

The JD(S) supremo said, on 2024 Lok Sabha elections seat sharing issue, Kumaraswamy will discuss with Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders, on how many seats they will give and how many the regional party will take, and decide. "There is nothing to hide."

"Modi respects me, and so does the Home Minister (Amit Shah), they know my behaviour. I did not ask for any number of seats. I have explained the situation in every segment. Kumaraswamy and they will sit and decide. I have that confidence," Gowda reported as saying.

Noting that BJP has strength in every segment, Gowda said, "Don't the BJP have votes in Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumakuru? They do ..... Similarly, BJP too should also not think that JD(S) don't have anything. I have said this during discussion."

"In Bijapur and Raichur you (BJP) can win seats only if you get my party's strength, if not you cannot win, I have told this to those leaders. In Bidar and Chikkamagaluru too we have a good number of votes..." The JD(S) supremo added.

Stating that he is being criticised for trying to make "immoral contact" with the BJP leadership in Delhi, Gowda hitting back at Congress leaders said, "who and which leader of the state has how much morality I can analyse, but I won't indulge in personal attacks. I have nothing to gain from it at this 91-years of age."

Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa had recently indicated about both parties reaching an election understanding, and his party ceding four out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats for JD(S).

However, Kumaraswamy had subsequently said discussions regarding BJP and his party contesting the Lok Sabha polls together were still in the initial phase, and no talks have taken place regarding seats sharing.

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

Addressing party workers, Kumaraswamy said, if BJP and JD(S) have to join hands it is to protect the state's resources and for its development, and not for personal desires or gains.

He hit out at Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders for not showing the minimum courtesy of remembering Deve Gowda, who had worked for building secular forces, as he also vowed to protect the interest of minorities.