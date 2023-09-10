Alliance necessary to save regional party: HD Deve Gowda on JD(S)-BJP 2024 election tie-up talks3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda Sunday said that he has held discussions with the leadership of the BJP in Delhi, in the interest of Karnataka and to save his party
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda Sunday said that he has held discussions with the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, in the interest of Karnataka and to save his party, the PTI reported on Sunday.
