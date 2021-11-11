Allocate MBBS, BDS seats for spouse, children of terror victims: Govt

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) for allocation of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats from "Central Pool" for spouse and children of a person who has been killed in an act of terrorism, in the academic year 2021-22.

In its order dated October 26, the Ministry made it clear that it is "not conducting any examination in this regard, and the "selection will be made only on the basis of marks obtained by the students in NEET-UG 2021 and possessing necessary educational qualification".

The MHA forward a copy of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for allocation of "Central Pool" MBBS and BDS seats for spouse and children of civilian victims of terrorists for the academic year 2021-22.

It mentioned the eligibility criteria for selection of the candidates for the allocation at "para 3 (iii), 3.1 to 3.3 of the guidelines".

In its direction, the Home Ministry asked the state governments and UT administration to give wide publicity while inviting applications from eligible candidates for the academic year 2021-22 for allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from Central Pool for spouse and children of terrorist victims.

"It may be ensured that complete application(s) of eligible candidates, in the enclosed prescribed format, in duplicate enclosing all necessary documents in respect of their states and UTs are received along with due verification and authentication and countersignatures of the Competent Authority," the MHA order mentions.

It is requested that applications should be sent to the ministry within 15 days after the declaration of results of NEET-UG 2021, as the last date of admission is likely to be decided shortly by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through scanned copies of the application along with all the documents. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.