OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to LG
Listen to this article

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Chief Minister Arvind today wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations. He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places. 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout