Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to LG

Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to LG1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places
New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Chief Minister Arvind today wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations. He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.
New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Chief Minister Arvind today wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations. He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.
He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.
He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.
In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places.
In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!