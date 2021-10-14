Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to LG

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Chief Minister Arvind today wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations. He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Chief Minister Arvind today wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations. He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}