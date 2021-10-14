Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to LG

Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to LG

FILE PHOTO: Devotees worship the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai,
12:50 PM IST

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Chief Minister Arvind today wrote to LG Anil Baijal, urging him to allow Chhath puja celebrations. He requested Baijal to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as soon as possible to grant permission for Chhath celebrations.

He said other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have allowed Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions.

In its order on September 30, the DDMA had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places. 

