Allow companies to vaccinate employees, immediate family members: CII to govt

CII suggested that private providers, with appropriate checks and balances, be allowed to vaccinate and support the government to both utilize the available vaccines as well as amplify the number of vaccinations with all necessary norms and compliances. As all vaccines have a finite period of longevity and the matter of possible expiry of many of these vaccines is of national concern, the CII recommended that all stakeholders must contribute in a manner that all vaccines available in the country are well utilised and well in time. “By opening the vaccination process to private sector, the large cohort of those willing to take the vaccines would enable full utilization of the vaccines within the expiry period," the CII said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}