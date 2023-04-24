Allow domestic deals involving foreign currencies via RBI: Consultants to Govt

Allow domestic deals involving foreign currencies via RBI: Consultants to Govt1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
A section of consultants and service providers in the country have urged the government to allow domestic involving foreign currencies such as the US dollar through the RBI.
At present a transaction fee is levied on US dollars transactions within the country.
Therefore they have argued that the current system leads to high transaction fees.
For instance, a payment in US dollars from Delhi to even nearby Faridabad from one entity to the other in the current dispensation is required to be undertaken through the US banking system.
According to the ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region for the International Federation of Consulting Engineers K K Kapila, any domestic payment in US dollars should be undertaken directly through the RBI and there should be no requirement of routing them through the American Banking system.
Kapila told PTI news agency, "By routing the transactions through the American Banking system, the country is losing substantial money, which is going to the Americans towards transaction costs".
Sharing the example of the Philippines, Kapila said the small island nation also does not route its internal foreign exchange transactions through the US.
"If the Philippines can do it, why not India? " he said, adding "This needs an urgent correction, lest we continue to lose every single day. If it is part of some Trade Agreement, it needs an urgent relook. Let this be addressed on top priority, he added.
Meanwhile, the INR (Indian rupee) rose marginally to the US dollar on Monday.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.08 against the dollar. It touched an early high of 82.05 in initial deals.
