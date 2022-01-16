With the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit companies to provide Covid-19 booster doses to its employees.

“With surging Positive cases I think all companies must be permitted to provide booster doses to its employees," the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited said.

Mazumdar-Shaw further said that there is a massive work disruptions as people are testing positive for Covid-19. “Keeping Industry moving is an essential need for the economy," she wrote on Twitter.

The recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan tagged the Prime Minister's Office, Confederation of Indian Industry, and FICCI, in her post on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country saw 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday.

According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

The active cases have increased to 15,50,377, the highest in 225 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,066 with 314 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 4.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

