New Delhi: Former civil aviation minister Suresh Parbhu has urged the government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely as they don't pose any risk of spreading covid-19 infection.

In a letter to civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, Prabhu said aviation and tourism industries have been adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic, resulting in huge job losses and crippling of small businesses.

"Hence it is necessary to allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely so as to restore normalcy on the business front in these sectors," Prabhu said in the letter.

"Allowing only fully vaccinated people to travel should not pose any risk of spreading the pandemic further," he said in the letter adding that the government should consider vaccine passports for fully vaccinated people.

A copy of Prabhu's letter to Puri has been reviewed by Mint.

Air travel has taken a huge hit due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Passengers are apprehensive about air travel amid rising caseload. Besides, the imposition of mandatory home quarantine measures, and the lockdowns imposed by various states and Union territories have adversely impacted passenger traffic and airline operations. The mandatory requirement of producing a negative RT-PCR report for taking flights has also acted as an impediment to air travel.

"We are witnessing a rapid decline in infections and fatalities in the current prevalent second wave of COVID," Prabhu said in the letter.

"The opening of the economy and currently affected services will have to be restored in a phasedut and calibrated manner, till total normalcy is restored," he added.

