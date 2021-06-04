Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely: former minister Suresh Prabhu

Allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely: former minister Suresh Prabhu

Premium
Former civil aviation minister Suresh Parbhu
1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Prabhu said aviation and tourism industries have been adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic, resulting in huge job losses and crippling of small businesses

New Delhi: Former civil aviation minister Suresh Parbhu has urged the government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely as they don't pose any risk of spreading covid-19 infection.

New Delhi: Former civil aviation minister Suresh Parbhu has urged the government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely as they don't pose any risk of spreading covid-19 infection.

In a letter to civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, Prabhu said aviation and tourism industries have been adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic, resulting in huge job losses and crippling of small businesses.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a letter to civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, Prabhu said aviation and tourism industries have been adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic, resulting in huge job losses and crippling of small businesses.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Hence it is necessary to allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely so as to restore normalcy on the business front in these sectors," Prabhu said in the letter.

"Allowing only fully vaccinated people to travel should not pose any risk of spreading the pandemic further," he said in the letter adding that the government should consider vaccine passports for fully vaccinated people.

A copy of Prabhu's letter to Puri has been reviewed by Mint.

Air travel has taken a huge hit due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Passengers are apprehensive about air travel amid rising caseload. Besides, the imposition of mandatory home quarantine measures, and the lockdowns imposed by various states and Union territories have adversely impacted passenger traffic and airline operations. The mandatory requirement of producing a negative RT-PCR report for taking flights has also acted as an impediment to air travel.

"We are witnessing a rapid decline in infections and fatalities in the current prevalent second wave of COVID," Prabhu said in the letter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The opening of the economy and currently affected services will have to be restored in a phasedut and calibrated manner, till total normalcy is restored," he added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!