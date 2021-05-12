Subscribe
Allow other companies to produce Covaxin, Covishield too: Delhi CM to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read . 07:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Kejriwal said the Union government can 'do away' with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law
  • Delhi government on Tuesday said that in order to meet the demand, it will float global tenders of the Covid-19 vaccine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to allow other companies with "capabilities" to manufacture the two Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- currently being produced and used in India.

Kejriwal said the Union government can "do away" with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law.

Kejriwal said the Union government can "do away" with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law.

"The second wave of Covid-19 is proving very fatal. This time the disease has reached the village. A large number of people are also dying. It is, therefore, important that all the citizens of the country are given two doses of vaccine at the earliest," read the letter by Kejriwal.

"Currently, only two companies in India are producing vaccines. It will not be possible to vaccinate the entire county on the basis of two companies. For this, the vaccine will have to be produced on a war footing," it added.

Kejriwal went on to request the PM to allow public production of the vaccine in "national interest".

"Not just two, every company in the country produces a vaccine that has the capability of safe production," the Delhi CM wrote.

He urged that the central government should give the formulas of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to all such companies which can produce them safely and accurately.

"If desired, the production companies can pay royalties to both these companies. The government can end the monopoly of the production of Covid vaccine by using the patent law of India. With this, before the third wave of the pandemic, we will be able to give a security guard to the whole country, and will also be able to save innocent people from dying," the letter read.

He added that in this process, his government is ready to play whatever part is set for them for the interest of the country.

Delhi government on Tuesday said that in order to meet the demand, it will float global tenders of the Covid-19 vaccine.

