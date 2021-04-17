Subscribe
Home >News >India >Allow oxygen transport by rail for Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

Allow oxygen transport by rail for Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

A file photo of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
2 min read . 06:22 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

The health minister also demanded that Maharashtra's pharmaceutical companies be allowed to manufacture Remdesivir, a target of 8 lakh vaccines per day in the state and, for which vaccines should be supplied

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday demanded that considering the demand and availability of oxygen in Maharashtra, permission should be given to transport oxygen by rail from other states.

He also demanded that the state's pharmaceutical companies be allowed to manufacture Remdesivir, a target of 8 lakh vaccines per day in the state and, for which vaccines should be supplied.

Tope was part of the virtual interaction held by Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan with health ministers of all the states in the country.

"As the duration of oxygen transport by road is increasing, the Central Government has been directed to direct the Railway Department to transport it by rail," said a communication from the chief minister's office.

Considering the oxygen shortage in Maharashtra, the Union Home Secretary has written to the Chief Secretaries of the concerned states to ensure that vehicles carrying oxygen from other states to Maharashtra are not obstructed.

Due to the export ban on Remdesivir, it was demanded that Maharashtra should get a maximum of the remaining stock of 15 companies. However, a decision on this will be taken in consultation with the Law and Justice department to provide technical assistance and permission to local pharmaceutical companies in the state for its production, the Union health minister said.

Tope added that some samples have been sent from Maharashtra to check whether the genetic structure of Coronavirus has changed. Out of 1100 samples out of which 500 samples have been examined and a detailed report will be given by the Central Government.

"The virus is said to have the highest infectivity potential. However, detailed information about this will be given at the end of the research," the statement said.

Efforts are also being made to speed up vaccination in the state. For this, the central government should provide maximum supply.

"It was demanded that eight lakh people could be vaccinated every day but the supply should be adequate. It will be supplied as soon as the vaccine becomes available," the Union Health Minister said.

