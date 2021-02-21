OPEN APP
DTC buses (PTI)
Allow passengers to travel in aisle of public transport buses, DTC tells DDMA

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 09:35 AM IST Staff Writer

The authorities had in November last year allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity. Before that, the service of public transport buses was resumed under lockdown relaxations in May at half their seating capacity

The Delhi Transport Department (DTC) has urged Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to let commuters travel in the aisle or standing position in public transport buses.

"With the COVID-19 situation quite under control, and resumption of business and other activities, there is pressure on public transport. A proposal has been sent for approval of DDMA to allow passengers to travel in standing position in the DTC and cluster buses," a senior transport department officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

A proposal regarding this was sent for consideration in a DDMA meeting scheduled on Monday.

The authorities had in November last year allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity. Before that, the service of public transport buses was resumed under lockdown relaxations in May at half their seating capacity.

The DTC and cluster buses, numbering over 6,000, are the lifeline of the city along with metro trains serving millions of commuters travelling across the national capital and neighbouring cities of Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

DDMA meeting

The meeting on Monday is being convened to decide upon the Covid-19 checks such as mandatory negative RT-PCR test reports for domestic flyers from states where cases are rising.

The DDMA is chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the authority’s vice-chairperson.

Covid-19 in Delhi

Delhi reported 152 new Covid-19 cases, and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department's data on Saturday.

With 179 fresh discharges, the overall recoveries reached 6,25,832. The cumulative coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 6,37,755 including 1,025 active infections. A total of 450 Covid-19 patients are currently in home isolation.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has mounted to 10,898.

As many as 40,543 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,520 Rapidantigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.36% while the case fatality is at 1.71%.

With inputs from agencies.

