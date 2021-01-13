OPEN APP
Allow politicians to get Covid vaccine in first phase: Puducherry CM to PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 07:59 AM IST Staff Writer

The first phase of the mega vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to allow political party leaders, ministers and legislators to be vaccinated in the first phase of the nationwide inoculation drive against Covid-19.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to allow political party leaders, Ministers, and legislators to be vaccinated in the first phase and set an example so that the people can have confidence," Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said.

The first phase of the mega vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16. The first consignment of Serum Institute of India's coronavirus vaccine, Covishield was transported from Pune to 13 locations across the country on Tuesday.

Covishield is among the two coronavirus vaccines in India that have been given approval for emergency use authorisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. "In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," he added.

