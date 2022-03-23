This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Centre said that the reopening activity must be linked to the local epidemiological situation based on a sustained critical level of testing and monitoring
As Covid-19 cases show a consistent decline trend across the country, the central government on Wednesday asked states and union territories to reopen all economic activities while following a risk assessment-based approach.
“Taking into account the sustained and steep decline in the Covid-19 cases across the country, the states and union territories have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities. There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter.
In this regard, he said that gatherings and congregations – social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related and others – may be resumed, provided that Covid Appropriate Behaviour is duly adhered to.
Further, he said offline classes can be resumed in academic institutions without any restrictions. However, academic institutions may also leverage a hybrid model of education.
Bhushan further said marriages and last rites may be allowed and all shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, and religious places may be allowed to operate at full capacity.
Public transport (railways, metros, buses, cabs) can operate without any capacity restrictions. Also, there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement, including transportation of essential goods.
Further, all offices – government and private – may function without any capacity restrictions, and all industrial and scientific establishments may be allowed.
“While allowing all such activities, it is imperative that the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour, including use of mask and physical distancing, shall be followed in all public places," wrote Bhushan.
He said that such decisions by the states and union territories must be linked to the local epidemiological situation based on a sustained critical level of testing and monitoring.
In view of this, Bhushan suggested that necessary curbs may be put in place in areas reporting over a 10% positivity rate or 40% occupancy in either oxygen-supported or ICU beds.
He asked state governments to ensure sufficient availability of dedicated Covid health infrastructure as per the ongoing case trajectory and also directed them to fully operationalise non-Covid health services in all health facilities.
The health secretary underlined the need to follow the home isolation protocol for asymptomatic and mild cases and asked to continue specific monitoring of high-risk cases.
He also stressed continued focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and asked states to ensure 100% vaccination of all eligible age groups with a particular focus on covering the left-out beneficiaries.
“Administration of precaution doses and vaccination amongst young adolescents (12 years and above) should also be taken up for all eligible people," he said.
Bhushan also stressed on adequate testing and monitoring of Influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections in all health facilities on a regular basis for early warning signals.
He underlined the need for a continued focus on genomic sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local clusters of cases, duly following the guidelines laid by the ministry to capture early warning signals on variants.
