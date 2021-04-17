'Allow sale of Covid-19 vaccines in open market,': Naveen Patnaik to PM Modi

"We have one of the lowest rates of wastage in the country. We have the capacity to administer more than 3 lakh doses every day. We are getting huge responses from people to get vaccinated. However, intermittent supply is creating a challenge in meeting the demand. It is in this backdrop that I had requested for 25 lakh doses to help us administer 3 lakh doses every day. Even at full capacity, it will take us 160 days to fully vaccinate the eligible population of our state (above 45 years)," he wrote.