Allow those above 18 years to take Covid vaccine: Delhi govt to Centre
Earlier today, the Union Cabinet decided to open up vaccination for all people aged above 45, with or without co-morbidity, from April 1
NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital on Tuesday said it has requested the federal government to allow everyone aged above 18 years to take the Covid-19 vaccine as such a step will set an example for the entire world.
The Centre has allowed vaccination for everyone above 45 years from April 1. The Delhi government have demanded that vaccines be given to everyone aged above 18. It will set an example for the entire world to defeat coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted in Hindi.
“The Cabinet discussed the issue and the government decided that everyone over the age of 45 including those who don’t have co-morbidity will be eligible for vaccine. We have plenty of medicines and there is no worry about it," union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.
The move comes as India appears to be entering the second wave of covid-19 pandemic with cases surging once again. The country recorded over 46,951 new covid-19 cases on 22 March. Of these, 84.49% have been reported from six states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
The minister said the decision will do well to millions of people, and that the Centre and states are in touch with each other over the surge and spread of coronavirus afresh.
Currently, apart from frontline workers, senior citizens, those who are above 45 but has comorbidity are getting the vaccine. There has been a demand that the vaccine be opened up for all without any age restrictions.
