Allowing firms below GST threshold in e-commerce to help small businesses: Goyal
- Earlier on 29 June, the GST Council decided to ease the process for intra-state supplies made through e-commerce portals.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on 30 June said the decision to allow firms below the GST threshold to engage in e-commerce is a major decision, which will help small businesses get benefitted from the fast-growing online sector.
The Minister added decision will be a game-changer for the success of the government's Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC).
"It will bring the small retailers into the e-commerce ecosystem," he said, adding "handicraft, handloom, textiles and small retailers will be the major gainers."
Following the new decisions, suppliers will not have to obtain GST registration, if their turnover is lower than ₹40 lakh and ₹20 lakh for goods and services, respectively. The new rule will come into effect from 1 January, 2023.
Goyal -- while speaking at the unveiling of the Business Reforms Action Plan 2020 assessment report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- said that the decision for rationalising the GST rates on cut and polished diamonds would help in promoting the growth of the sector.
"It will give a big boost to the industry. These decisions will increase work opportunities in a big way," he added.
With inputs from PTI.
