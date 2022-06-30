Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Allowing firms below GST threshold in e-commerce to help small businesses: Goyal

Allowing firms below GST threshold in e-commerce to help small businesses: Goyal

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
1 min read . 03:48 PM ISTLivemint

  • Earlier on 29 June, the GST Council decided to ease the process for intra-state supplies made through e-commerce portals.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on 30 June said the decision to allow firms below the GST threshold to engage in e-commerce is a major decision, which will help small businesses get benefitted from the fast-growing online sector.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on 30 June said the decision to allow firms below the GST threshold to engage in e-commerce is a major decision, which will help small businesses get benefitted from the fast-growing online sector.

The Minister added decision will be a game-changer for the success of the government's Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The Minister added decision will be a game-changer for the success of the government's Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"It will bring the small retailers into the e-commerce ecosystem," he said, adding "handicraft, handloom, textiles and small retailers will be the major gainers."

"It will bring the small retailers into the e-commerce ecosystem," he said, adding "handicraft, handloom, textiles and small retailers will be the major gainers."

ALSO READ: Changes in GST rates to be applicable from 18 July

ALSO READ: Changes in GST rates to be applicable from 18 July

Earlier on 29 June, the GST Council decided to ease the process for intra-state supplies made through e-commerce portals.

Earlier on 29 June, the GST Council decided to ease the process for intra-state supplies made through e-commerce portals.

Following the new decisions, suppliers will not have to obtain GST registration, if their turnover is lower than 40 lakh and 20 lakh for goods and services, respectively. The new rule will come into effect from 1 January, 2023.

Following the new decisions, suppliers will not have to obtain GST registration, if their turnover is lower than 40 lakh and 20 lakh for goods and services, respectively. The new rule will come into effect from 1 January, 2023.

Goyal -- while speaking at the unveiling of the Business Reforms Action Plan 2020 assessment report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- said that the decision for rationalising the GST rates on cut and polished diamonds would help in promoting the growth of the sector.

Goyal -- while speaking at the unveiling of the Business Reforms Action Plan 2020 assessment report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- said that the decision for rationalising the GST rates on cut and polished diamonds would help in promoting the growth of the sector.

"It will give a big boost to the industry. These decisions will increase work opportunities in a big way," he added.

"It will give a big boost to the industry. These decisions will increase work opportunities in a big way," he added.

With inputs from PTI.

With inputs from PTI.