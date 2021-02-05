Reserve Bank of India's governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that allowing retail investors to G-sec market will not undermine flow of deposits to banks or mutual funds.

Das' comments came after the central bank allowed retail investors to directly access G-sec market, thus joining other countries with such facility.

“It is proposed to provide retail investors with online access to government securities market – both primary and secondary directly through the Reserve Ban. We are calling it Retail Direct," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address post monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

According to the governor, the move will broaden the investor base in G-Sec market, and provide retail investor with enhanced access.

Around two years back, the government had allowed retail participation in G-Sec auctioning. They could buy G-Secs and treasury bills (T-bills ) via National Stock Exchange’s ‘NSE goBID’ and through ‘BSE Direct’ platforms.

Both exchanges allow retail investors to participate in the non-competitive bidding section of G-sec auctions. These auctions take place on Fridays, while those for T-bills are held on Wednesdays. Five per cent of these auctions are reserved for non-competitive bidding that retail investors can participate in.

On BSE and NSE, investors don’t need to open any special accounts to participate in auctions. They can do so through their existing broking accounts. The brokerage fee that can be charged cannot exceed 0.06 per cent, or 6 paise for every ₹100 worth of allotment value. The stock exchanges handle order collection, payment, and refund.

For directly opening accounts with the RBI, the regulator will be issuing a roadmap with details soon.

Moreover, the RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reserve Bank's MPC voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the panel.

The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since March last year to support growth.





