All-party delegations show India's unified stance against terrorism worldwide: A look at top 10 developments

The seven delegations from India are on a visit to key partner countries, comprising members of the UN Security Council, to showcase “India's national consensus” and firm approach to combating terrorism in all forms, stating a strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism after Operation Sindoor which launched in Pakistan, PoJK on May 7.

MPs like Shashi Tharoor, INC, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP, Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU, Shri Baijayant Panda, BJP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK, Supriya Sule, NCP, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena are leading the seven delegations.

On Thursday, all party delegations met with global leaders and nearly two dozen ambassadors, who unanimously condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the urgent need for united international efforts to combat this threat.

Operation Sindoor: A look at top 10 developments from All-party delegations abroad Colombia has formally retracted its earlier statement that expressed condolences to Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor. “I expressed India’s concerns regarding Colombia’s May 8 statement. The Minister assured us of its withdrawal and reaffirmed support for our position. The Vice Minister graciously confirmed that the statement we had raised concerns about has been withdrawn. She also conveyed that Colombia fully understands India’s position, which we deeply appreciate," Tharoor stated. 2. BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda says, “Taking forward India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism & strengthening India-Algeria ties. We began engagements in Algeria with a detailed briefing by Ambassador Dr. Swati V. Kulkarni, covering the strong India-Algeria relationship, shared concerns on terrorism, and the global message of #OperationSindoor. #IndiaAgainstTerror.”

3. MP Kanimozhi, leading an all-party delegation to Latvia on Friday (local time), highlighted India's unity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring that “nothing is going to divide us anymore”, ANI reported.

4. Sierra Leone was the first country whose parliament held a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant shared. He said, “Wherever we go, people condemn that attack and the perpetrators. Sierra Leone is the first country where the parliament observed a moment of silence for those who lost their lives (in the Pahalgam terror attack).”

5. On Friday (local time), Prasad responded to Pakistani nationals who chanted anti-India slogans outside a venue hosting an Indian parliamentary delegation in Copenhagen, stating that they had come out of "desperation" and urged people to "ignore them with impunity."

6. On Saturday, the delegation led by Sule met with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional development, and the global fight against terrorism.

Also Read | Donald Trump again claims he stopped India, Pakistan from fighting

7. In Jakarta on Thursday, the delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha engaged with ambassadors from 20 friendly nations, who unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and stressed the urgent need for a unified global response to combat this threat, PTI reported.

8. In Riyadh on Thursday, the Indian delegation led by MP Panda visited the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Gulf Research Centre think tank to express serious concerns over cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

9. In Rome, the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Prasad met with senior Italian officials to reiterate India’s "zero-tolerance" policy towards terrorism and New Delhi's determination to fight all forms of terror.

10. The delegation led by MP Panda concluded a two-day visit to Kuwait focussed on enhancing bilateral relations and reaffirming India’s unified stance against terrorism. The Indian representatives emphasised their 'Zero Tolerance' policy and the “New Normal” approach to counter-terrorism, which makes no distinction between terrorists and those who support them.