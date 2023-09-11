Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar Sunday said an all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, reported PTI.

Several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help, Ajit Pawar said while addressing a rally in Kolhapur nearly 380 km from Mumbai.

"While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue," PTI quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike for the last 13 days demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas.

Earlier in Pune, Ajit Pawar had said that “The government has taken all efforts to end the Jarange patil’s hunger strike. Various efforts have been made so far which include government representatives including minister Girish Mahajan and Arjun Khotkar meeting Jarange Patil. However, he has refused to end the fast. Now, the Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting on the reservation issue on Monday."

Meanwhile, Jarange Patil, at Antarwali Sarati, welcomed the decision to convene an all-party meeting although he clarified that hunger strike will continue.

The Maratha reservation has become a very complex issue for the Maharashtra government as those agitating from the community are adamant for their inclusion in the OBC category, on the other hand OBCs have opposed the inclusion fearing that it might eat into their reservation.

The Shinde government after several rounds of negotiations between Jarange Patil and the government appointed representatives last week issued a government resolution offering certificates to those Marathas in Marathwada who have records from Nizam era.

However, Jarange Patil has rejected the state government resolution, saying he will not break his fast unto death until all Marathas be given Kunbi certificates by the Maharashtra government. He has also sought action against police personnel responsible for the lathi-charge against protesters.