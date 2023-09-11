All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:07 AM IST
‘While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that OBCs are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue,’ Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar Sunday said an all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, reported PTI.
