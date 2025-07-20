All-party meeting: Opposition demands PM Modi's reply on THESE issues | Key points

Leaders from various political parties attended an all-party meeting convened by the central government on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Among the leaders present were Congress MPs K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, BJP MP Ravi Kishan, and others.

At the all-party meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the party will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's claims, 'lapses' in Pahalgam and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Gaurav Gogoi said it "will be very important for Prime Minister Modi to come to this House and put forth his views on" three subjects. These include:

1. The Pahalgam terror attack, Lieutenant Governor's Manoj Sinha's comment in it and US President Donald Trump's claim on "US-brokered" deal between India and Pakistan.

"The statements coming from the US President today, in some way, raise questions on the dignity of India, the bravery of the Indian Army.The answers to the US President can be given only by the Prime Minister," Gogoi told news agency ANI.

2. Gaurav Gogoi also raised questions on the right of every citizen to vote and the concerns regarding the special intensive revision in Bihar. "...it is the duty of the Prime Minister to put forth the position of his government or the government's side inside the House.," he said.

3. Speaking about the importance of discussing India's defence and foreign policy, Gogoi said senior army officers have raised a “very sensitive issue about the two-front axis that has been formed on our border with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.”

The Congress leader said that as the head of the government, it is "incumbent and moral responsibility" of the Prime Minister to speak to the nation on all these issues in Parliament. "I hope that the Prime Minister will fulfill his moral and ethical duty," he said.