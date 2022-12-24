All-rounder Sam Curran most costly IPL player

All-rounder Sam Curran most costly IPL player1 min read . 12:42 AM IST
- The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping ₹18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions
New Delhi: All-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 15-year history.
New Delhi: All-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 15-year history.
The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping ₹18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions being held in Kerala for the 2023 season.
The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping ₹18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions being held in Kerala for the 2023 season.
Curran broke Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for ₹15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians.
Curran broke Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for ₹15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians.
“He is probably one of the best all-round players in the world, if not the best. He brings a good balance to our team," said Punjab Kings director Ness Wadia about Curran in a video put out by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.
“He is probably one of the best all-round players in the world, if not the best. He brings a good balance to our team," said Punjab Kings director Ness Wadia about Curran in a video put out by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.
The other big buys at IPL 2023 were Cameron Green of Australia who was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.50 crore and Ben Stokes of England, who was picked by Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore.
The other big buys at IPL 2023 were Cameron Green of Australia who was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.50 crore and Ben Stokes of England, who was picked by Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore.
Other notable picks included Shivam Mavi, bagged by Gujarat Titans for ₹6 crore, Joshua Little (Gujarat Titans for ₹4.4 crore), Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.2 crore) and Mayank Dagar (Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.8 crore).
Other notable picks included Shivam Mavi, bagged by Gujarat Titans for ₹6 crore, Joshua Little (Gujarat Titans for ₹4.4 crore), Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.2 crore) and Mayank Dagar (Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.8 crore).
Till 8:30 pm on Friday night, Punjab Kings had the highest player purse remaining with ₹12.2 crore in its kitty while Sunrisers Hyderabad also had about ₹6.55 crore remaining in its purse.
Till 8:30 pm on Friday night, Punjab Kings had the highest player purse remaining with ₹12.2 crore in its kitty while Sunrisers Hyderabad also had about ₹6.55 crore remaining in its purse.