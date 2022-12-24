Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  All-rounder Sam Curran most costly IPL player

1 min read . 12:42 AM ISTVaruni Khosla
  • The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping 18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions

New Delhi: All-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 15-year history.

The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping 18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions being held in Kerala for the 2023 season.

Curran broke Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for 15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians.

“He is probably one of the best all-round players in the world, if not the best. He brings a good balance to our team," said Punjab Kings director Ness Wadia about Curran in a video put out by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.

The other big buys at IPL 2023 were Cameron Green of Australia who was sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore and Ben Stokes of England, who was picked by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore.

Other notable picks included Shivam Mavi, bagged by Gujarat Titans for 6 crore, Joshua Little (Gujarat Titans for 4.4 crore), Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.2 crore) and Mayank Dagar (Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.8 crore).

Till 8:30 pm on Friday night, Punjab Kings had the highest player purse remaining with 12.2 crore in its kitty while Sunrisers Hyderabad also had about 6.55 crore remaining in its purse.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
