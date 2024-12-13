Allu Arjun arrested: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested Tollywood ‘Icon star’ Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, where a large crowd gathered to see the actor, leading to chaos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. Following the incident, an FIR was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station.

On Friday, a team of police officials from Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad came to Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills and took him into custody. He was shifted to the police station, where he would be questioned, the police said.

