New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is eyeing the pan-Indian market with his latest film Pushpa slated to hit the big screen for the Independence Day weekend this August. The action thriller will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with its original Telugu release.

After debuting as a child artist in 1985 film Vijetha, Arjun made his first adult acting appearance in 2003 drama Gangotri. A breakthrough performance in romantic action film Aarya was followed by movies such as V. V. Vinayak's Bunny, A. Karunakaran's musical love story Happy and Puri Jagannadh's action film Desamuduru.

Arjun produced and acted in a short film I Am That Change in 2014, to spread awareness around individual social responsibility. He is also known for Guna Sekhar's Rudhramadevi, the first Indian 3D historical film, action film Sarainodu, a Hindi satellite channel favourite and Dil Raju’s action comedy Duvvada Jagannadham. His last release was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, that hit screens for Pongal last year and set the cash registers ringing.

Like Arjun, many filmmakers and stars from southern cinema are eyeing pan-Indian audiences beyond their native zones through massy, universally appealing films especially post the covid-19 pandemic. Made on budgets of more than Rs. 200 crore each, these movies will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

Baahubali star Prabhas is slated to feature in a mythological historical drama called Adipurush for which he will be joined by Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR while Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

