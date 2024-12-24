Allu Arjun was questioned on Tuesday in connection to the stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4. The actor was asked to appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station, and 'cooperate' in the investigation.

NDTV sources revealed the questions which were asked to Allu Arjun during the probe on Tuesday. They were:

1. Did you know police permission had been denied for you to come to the premiere?

2. Who took the call to proceed with the plan (for the actor to attend the special screening) despite denial of police permission?

3. Did any police officer inform you about the stampede outside?

4. When did you know about the death of the woman?

Mint could not independent verify the information the sources revealed.

What did happen on Dec 4? Allu Arjun attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4. A massive crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car.

A woman named Revathi was killed and her child, Sri Tej sustained injuries. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a ₹50,000 bond.

Pushpa 2 producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over ₹50 lakh cheque to the victim woman's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

Later, The Pushpa actor's residence was attacked on December 22 by a group of people demanding justice for the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, the group suddenly arrived at Allu Arjun's residence, holding placards and shouting slogans.

One of them climbed the compound wall and started throwing stones, prompting security staff to intervene. In the altercation that followed, the protestors damaged flower pots along the ramp and manhandled the security personnel.