Allu Arjun case LIVE: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad police to appear for questioning on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the tragic stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The incident, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her son critically injured, has raised significant concerns about crowd management at the event. Police sources indicate that Arjunarrived at the Chikkadpally police station at around 11 am today.
The notice came a day after police commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.
Pushpa 2 Stampede: A tragic stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son hospitalised. Following this incident, the city police registered a case against actor Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint from the victim's family.
Allu Arjun arrest: Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, as Accused No. 11 in connection with the tragic stampede that resulted in the death of a woman during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. Following his arrest, the Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail, allowing him to be released from custody on the morning of December 14.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Pushpa 2 continues to perform exceptionally at the box office, surpassing its third weekend and setting another record. The action drama has now crossed the impressive ₹1500 crore mark in worldwide collections, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
BJP warns police against taking 'revenge'
Allu Arjun arrives to appear before Police in Sandhya theatre stampede incident, BJP leader Raghunandan Rao says, "It is a small case. It is like any other small case in the state. What was the role of the Police and the actor in that stampede? Instead of seeing who failed, the film theatre authorities or the Police...My request to the Police is that it should not stringent action. Police should not take revenge against any individual because the court has already given 30 days of bail."
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 worldwide stood at ₹1506.7 crore on Sunday. With this collection, it has become only the third Indian movie of all time to achieve the feat.
Actor Allu Arjun reaches Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad to appear before the police in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident.
Telangana CM's explosive claims on Pushpa 2 actor
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made explosive claims regarding Allu Arjun's presence at a Hyderabad theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2, when a stampede-like situation resulted in the death of a woman and severe brain injuries to her son. Reddy alleged that Allu Arjun visited the theatre despite police denying him permission and remained there even after the woman's death, prompting the police to force him out. Allu Arjun has denied all the allegations.
Actor Allu Arjun left his residence in Hyderabad to appear before the police as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede that occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2 on 4th December.
All 6, who attacked Pushpa 2 actor's house, granted bail
A Hyderabad court granted bail on Monday to six individuals arrested for allegedly vandalising the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, while police increased security at the actor's home following the incident. The episode also sparked a heated political row, with both the BJP and BRS criticising the Congress government, claiming that some of the attackers were from the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, as Accused No. 11 in connection with the tragic stampede that resulted in the death of a woman during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. Following his arrest, the Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail, allowing him to be released from custody on the morning of December 14.
What does CCTV footage of Sandhya Theatre show?
Allu Arjun stampede case live updates: Telugu actor Allu Arjun reportedly stayed in the theatre during the screening of Pushpa 2 on 4 December, despite being advised to leave after a stampede in which a woman lost her life, according to police officials.
During a press conference for the 2024 annual round-up, City Police Commissioner CV Anand shared a video created by the police, which showed the scene during the stampede, PTI reported.
What was paid to the woman's family?
Allu Arjun stampede case live updates: The producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, recently presented a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the family of the victim woman at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.
Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, was also present during the gesture. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
Allu Arjun's house attacked
The Pushpa actor's residence was attacked on December 22 by a group of people demanding justice for the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.
What happened at Sandhya Theatre?
A tragic stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son hospitalised.
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has been asked to appear before the Chikkadpalli police on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the incident.
Allu Arjun's movie sailed past the third weekend after setting another record. The action drama has crossed the magical ₹1500 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk.
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4, police sources said.

The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.
The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.