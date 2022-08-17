Allu Arjun has apparently denied a ₹10-crore offer from a gutka and liquor brand. The Pushpa star previously gained attention for turning down a sizable sum to advertise a Pan Masala brand.

The celebrity recently made waves when he turned down yet another liquor company's multi-crore offer. In fact, the actor has even refused cigarette brands and rummy games.

Also Read: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun will lead India Day Parade in New York next month

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has reportedly agreed to endorse a few additional brands. Additionally, his daily fee for brand promotion is rather high. According to sources, Allu Arjun bills 7.5 crore rupees for brand endorsements. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed the same on Twitter as well.

#AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand.



Currently he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements.



Kudos to the star for following his principles. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 10, 2022

On his social media accounts, filmmaker Harish Shankar recently posted images from an advertisement shoot with south actor Allu Arjun. The South filmmaker stunned his followers by sharing Allu Arjun's vacation photos from the Allu Arjun commercial shoot on his Instagram account.

Also Read: The little-talked about nepotism in south Indian cinemas

Sharing the pictures, Shankar wrote, "It's always a fun ride with our own ICON STAAR @alluarjunonline ..joining hands for an ad shoot !!!! This is exciting !!!".

Shankar was visible at the plane's entrance in the first image. The director is visible donning a grey hoodie and black jeans. He decided to complete his style with a black rucksack and red-and-white sports sneakers.

Also Read: Bollywood’s remake formula runs out of steam

Earlier, Allu Arjun wished everyone in India on Independence Day on his Instagram. He uploaded a photo of himself holding the national flag in front of gorgeous mountains covered in snow. He wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram."

Pushpa: The Rise, a movie starring Allu Arjun, made more than ₹300 crore globally in 2021. Following the popularity of the movie, the actor has been cast in the 2021 sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule", which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the starring position.

(With agency inputs)