Allu Arjun rejects ₹10-crore offer to promote gutka, liquor1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Allu Arjun recently made waves when he turned down yet another liquor company's multi-crore offer.
Allu Arjun has apparently denied a ₹10-crore offer from a gutka and liquor brand. The Pushpa star previously gained attention for turning down a sizable sum to advertise a Pan Masala brand.