Allu Arjun's father visited a hospital to meet a child injured in a stampede during a film screening. The child suffers brain damage and is on ventilator support. A woman died in the incident, prompting police to register a case against Arjun and his security team.

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, on Wednesday, visited a Hyderabad hospital meets the child who was injured in the December 4 stampede during the Pushpa 2: The Rule screening. He also met the family of the deceased woman in the hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand had also visited the child. They noted that the child suffered brain damage and will need time to recover.

“The survivor has suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen supply during the stampede and the doctors have said that it will be a long haul for the brain to develop the capacity to analyse signals," Anand said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also shared that the boy is on ventilator support currently.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

‘Deeply concerned about young Shri Tej,’ says Allu Arjun Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday noted that he remains deeply concerned about the health of a boy and said he wishes the boy a speedy recovery and is looking forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on 'X', Arjun said: "I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs."

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.