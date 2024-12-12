Allu Arjun faces legal challenges after a tragic incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere led to a woman's death and her son's hospitalization. As the Telangana HC prepares to hear his plea to quash the FIR, the film celebrates a record-breaking box office success exceeding ₹ 1000 crore.

Actor Allu Arjun has approached the Telangana High Court in a bid to quash an FIR registered against him following a tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2. The FIR is linked to the death of a 35-year-old woman due to asphyxiation, which occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a large crowd had gathered to see the actor.

Pushpa 2 Screening: Woman Dies – Incident Details The unfortunate event unfolded as fans flocked to the theatre for the Pushpa 2 premiere, resulting in overcrowding. The woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised due to the chaotic situation.

In response to the incident, the Hyderabad city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

Legal Proceedings Against Allu Arjun Following the registration of the FIR on December 5, police arrested three individuals: one of the theatre's owners, its senior manager, and the person in charge of the lower balcony.

In light of these developments, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has filed a plea to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including any potential arrest, pending the resolution of his petition.

The Telangana High Court is expected to hear this matter in the coming days.

Allu Arjun’s Response and Assistance In an effort to support the family of the deceased woman, Allu Arjun previously announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh.

Icon Star Allu Arjun expressed his condolences and commitment to addressing the situation responsibly.

'Pushpa 2' Crosses ₹ 1000 Crore Mark Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally within just six days of its release on December 5, making it the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone.

The sequel to 2021's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has been well-received by audiences, with dubbed versions released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers announced that Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹1002 crore worldwide.