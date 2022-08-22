Allu Arjun strikes famous 'Pushpa' pose with New York's Mayor

Allu Arjun strikes famous 'Pushpa' pose with New York's Mayor2 min read . 01:20 PM IST
- Allu Arjun, on Monday, was honoured by New York's Mayor, Eric Adams as he represented India as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade
Film Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun, on Monday, was honoured by New York's Mayor, Eric Adams as he represented India as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade.
Taking to Twitter, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a post, which he captioned, "It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le !"
The first post is a group picture, in which Allu could be seen sharing a happy moment with the mayor of New York, as he holds the certificate of recognition.
In another picture, the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor can be seen striking his 'Pushpa: The Rise' signature pose along with Eric Adams.
In the last picture, Allu shared a snap of the certificate of recognition he received from the mayor.
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a blockbuster hit and received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience.
He is soon going to begin the shooting for the sequel of 'Pushpa', which also stars south actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.
Pictures from the pooja ceremony has been shared widely on the Internet.
A fan club of with the username Allu Arjun Folks on Twitter shared a picture from the ceremony.
Earlier, the makers of the film Mythri Movie shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22. The post reads, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER"
'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.
The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India."
Pushpa's dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.
After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.
