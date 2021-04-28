OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a statement requesting his fans not to worry about his health as he is doing fine.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine. Love, " read the statement by Arjun.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they wish the 'Sarrainodu' star a speedy recovery.

India has been battling with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and has been reporting more than three lakh new cases since the past few days. On Tuesday, the country registered over 3.6 lakh infections and close to 3300 related deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout