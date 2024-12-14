Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Allu Arjun's fan attempts self-immolation outside Telangana jail after arrest of Pushpa 2 actor

Allu Arjun's fan attempts self-immolation outside Telangana jail after arrest of Pushpa 2 actor

Livemint

A fan of Allu Arjun attempted suicide outside Chanchalguda Jail, demanding the actor's release. Arjun was arrested and placed in judicial custody for 14 days following a woman's death during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre. He was eventually granted bail.

Allu Arjun's fan attempts self-immolation outside Telangana jail after arrest of Pushpa 2 actor

A fan of Allu Arjun made waves on Friday night after attempting suicide outside Chanchalguda Jail while demanding his release. The actor was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Telangana court this week over the death of a woman during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre.

