All-veg KFC in Ayodhya: Not the first time for an US fast-food restaurant; when Subway, Pizza Hut offered Jain options
Ayodhya is becoming a tourism hub with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Discussions are underway on fast-food restaurants like KFC opening vegetarian-only outlets in the city.
Ayodhya is getting transformed into a hub for tourism since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. As various food companies plan to open outlets in the holy city, they will have to serve vegetarian-only food. Discussions have started on the possibility of Kentucky Fried Chicken, recognised by its abbreviation KFC, opening an outlet in Ayodhya. The US fast-food company is known for its chicken.