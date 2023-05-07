All-women contingents likely to march on Kartavya Path next Republic Day Parade1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Earlier in March, the defence ministry circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade.
All-women marching and band contingents is what may be seen during the 2024's Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, as authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, reported PTI.
