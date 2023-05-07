All-women marching and band contingents is what may be seen during the 2024's Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, as authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, reported PTI.

Earlier in March, the defence ministry circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade.

A 'de-briefing meeting' was also held under the chairmanship of the defence secretary in early February, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The memorandum added that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path.

In last few years, a few all-women contingents, and women officers, including those leading military contingents comprising men, have taken part in the annual parade on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path).

With 'Nari Shakti' being a dominant theme, India showcased its military might and vibrant cultural heritage during the 74th Republic Day Parade this year.

A woman officer, with three supernumerary male officers, led the Indian Air Force marching contingent of 144 air warriors in the 2023 parade.

In a historic first, the Indian Army recently inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery.

With agency inputs.