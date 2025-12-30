Almora bus plunges into gorge, six dead; CM Dhami says ‘closely monitoring situation’

A tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Tuesday has left six people dead after a private bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have reached the site to pull survivors from the wreckage and transport them to nearby medical facilities. Local police are currently on-site conducting rescue operations to assist trapped passengers, ANI reported.

Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said, “Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot. There are reports of some fatalities.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident on the Bhikiyasen–Vinayak motor road in Almora.

Dhami directed the district administration to ensure prompt and adequate medical treatment for all injured passengers. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, and those critically injured have been referred to higher medical centres for better treatment, the CMO said.

Dhami said in a post on X, “This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. The injured passengers in the accident have been admitted to nearby hospitals by the district administration. The seriously injured have been referred to advanced medical centers for better treatment. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative authorities," he added.

On Tuesday morning the SDRF received information through the DCR Almora that a passenger bus traveling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar met with an accident in the Vinayak area and fell into a deep gorge. The bus was reportedly carrying around 17-18 passengers.

Further details are awaited.