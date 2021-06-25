Almost 40% Covid sufferers continue to experience symptoms after 12 weeks: Study

The Imperial College London conducted the research in England in which 508,707 people were asked whether they have had Covid-19 at any stage of the pandemic.
The result of the study revealed that 28,713 - or 37.7% - experienced at least one symptom for 12 weeks or more. Additionally, around 11,241 study participants - 14.8% - had at least three symptoms over the same period.
The prominent symptoms found among such people were-- tiredness, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, and chest pains, among others.
However, the study found obesity, smoking or vaping, hospitalisation, and deprivation were associated with a higher probability of persistent symptoms.
Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React programme, said he expects some individuals to experience “very long-term consequences of infection. But what we don’t know is what the numbers will be."
However, Prof Elliott said “most people" do get better between four and 12 weeks.