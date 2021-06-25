Almost 40% Covid sufferers continue to experience symptoms after 12 weeks: Study

A new study has revealed that almost 40% of Covid-infected people have continued to experience persistent symptoms for over 12 weeks.

According to the researchers at Imperial College London, the prevalence of long-lasting symptoms was higher in women than men, and that the risk increased with age.

The Imperial College London conducted the research in England in which 508,707 people were asked whether they have had Covid-19 at any stage of the pandemic.

The result of the study revealed that 28,713 - or 37.7% - experienced at least one symptom for 12 weeks or more. Additionally, around 11,241 study participants - 14.8% - had at least three symptoms over the same period.

The prominent symptoms found among such people were-- tiredness, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, and chest pains, among others.

However, the study found obesity, smoking or vaping, hospitalisation, and deprivation were associated with a higher probability of persistent symptoms.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React programme, said he expects some individuals to experience “very long-term consequences of infection. But what we don’t know is what the numbers will be."

However, Prof Elliott said “most people" do get better between four and 12 weeks.

