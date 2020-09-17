Almost 6 million white collar workers lost jobs between May-August: CMIE

“The lockdown has hit industrial workers. Compared to a year ago, employment among the white-collar professional employees was down by 6.6 million. This was the biggest year-on-year loss (y-o-y) among all salaried employees. The next biggest loss was among industrial workers. By a similar y-o-y comparison, they lost five million employees. This translates into a 26% fall in employment among industrial workers over a year," Vyas wrote. The decline in employment of industrial workers is likely to be largely in the smaller industrial units, he said. This reflects the distress in the medium, small and micro industrial units in recent times.