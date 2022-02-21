Almost 700 trains, 136 flights cancelled on Japan's Hokkaido

An area of low pressure combined with a low-temperature front caused heavy snowfall combined with squally winds in the north of the country, according to the broadcaster. In Hokkaido, wind gusts of up to 138 feet per second were recorded on Monday morning. In three hours, up to 9 inches of snow fell on the island, and the depth of snow cover in a number of areas, including the island's capital, the city of Sapporo, amounted to 38 inches.

