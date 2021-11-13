Nearly all the employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine , officials said on Sunday.

While some are fully vaccinated, others are in the process of getting their second dose. The DMRC employs about 14,500 people.

“Only a small percentage, about 0.5% of the employees are yet to be vaccinated, primarily for medical reasons," said the DMRC.

"This is a major achievement since many of DMRC employees are engaged in public dealing and their vaccination process was accorded top priority by the management," it added.

The Delhi metro has been organising Covid-19 vaccination camps since May for its employees and their families. These camps were held at stations, depots as well as construction sites, officials said.

The coronavirus pandemic had severely impacted the services of the Delhi Metro and the urban transporter had suffered huge financial losses during the lockdown period when services were suspended for several months.

Vaccination in Delhi

During the last 24 hours, 78,443 Covid vaccine doses were administered, out of which 26,892 beneficiaries received their first shot of the vaccine while 51,551 beneficiaries received their second dose.

A total of 2,11,25,734 vaccine doses have been administered so far, as per the health bulletin. Out of these, 1,32,76,215 beneficiaries have received their first dose of the vaccine while 78,49,519 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Covid situation in Delhi

As compared to Friday, the Covid-19 situation improved in Delhi on Saturday with no deaths being reported and a decline in the number of cases to 56 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.10%, down from 0.12% on Friday, as per bulletin provided by the state health department. 58,483 tests were conducted on Saturday, up from 49,974 tests conducted the previous day.

During the last 24 hours, 66 people recovered from the infection while zero deaths were reported due to the virus, taking the active Covid cases in the national capital to 361. Out of this, 155 are in home isolation.

