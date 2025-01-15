With the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 kicking off on January 14, millions of devotees are flocking to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to witness the largest gathering on Earth. As people post videos and images on social media, an X user shared visuals showcasing her view of the Naga Sadhus after waiting for 2.5 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The user mentioned that she almost got squished while capturing visuals of the Naga sadhus after waiting 2.5 hours at Sangam.

“Finally got darshan of the Naga sadhus at 6 am after waiting 2.5 hours and being herded like sheep, then I joined them towards Sangam but almost got squished so I came back. Then I went back to Sangam and finally took a bath!" the user posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reactions: “Unimaginable! The sheer magnitude of the celebration is enough to make chills run down the spine to anyone watching," an individual wrote.

Another added, “You are a blessed soul."

A third added, “Wow! Amazing atmosphere! Lucky lady!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naga sadhus take a dip in The Ganga: On Tuesday, Naga Sadhus also performed the Amrit Snan. The ash-smeared saints were seen in large numbers at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Amrit Snan, also known as Shahi Snan, or ‘royal bath’.

Holy dip in Sangam: The Sanatan dharma followers of the Hindu religion believe bathing in this holy water would absolve one of their sins and help them get liberation from the cycle of life and death.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that more than 35 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He posted on X, “Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy ‘Makar Sankranti’ at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj."

“Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni," he added.

He also thanked all ‘revered’ Akharas, Maha Kumbh Mela administration and sanitation workers associated with this religious gathering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).