‘Almost lost hope for patient’s life’: How timely CPR, advanced eCPR saved life of army soldier at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

A 24-year-old Army jawan was revived using advanced eCPR after suffering cardiac arrest for nearly 1.5 hours at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This significant medical breakthrough highlights the potential of healthcare innovation and medical professionals' dedication.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
A team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar saved the life of a 24-year-old through the advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) procedure. (Photo: ANI)
A team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar saved the life of a 24-year-old through the advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) procedure. (Photo: ANI)

A dedicated team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully saved the life of a 24-year-old Army jawan using advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (eCPR). Despite his heart having stopped for nearly 1.5 hours, the ECPR procedure revived the young soldier, marking a significant medical breakthrough in Odisha. This life-saving intervention showcases the remarkable potential of medical innovation and the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals.

The Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, praised the team's exceptional efforts, stating, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar has always been at the forefront of integrating medical science with technology to deliver pioneering healthcare. This is a testament to our dedication to saving lives and advancing medical practices."

 

The patient, in critical condition due to heart failure, was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on October 1. Shortly after his arrival, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, no cardiac activity was detected, presenting a critical decision: to declare death or attempt the cutting-edge eCPR procedure, ANI reported.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr Srikant Behera emphasised, "eCPR, while technically challenging, represents a promising advancement in the treatment of cardiac arrests traditionally deemed fatal. This success marks a milestone in Odisha's medical history."

How to keep your heart ‘healthy’?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 

1. Eat a heart-healthy diet.

2. If overweight, lose weight.

3. Increase regular physical activity to at least 2.5 hours per week.

4. Don’t use tobacco.

5. Avoid use of alcohol.

This is a testament to our dedication to saving lives and advancing medical practices.

6. Have your blood pressure and blood sugar checked regularly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • eCPR is a revolutionary technique that can revive patients after prolonged cardiac arrest.
  • Timely intervention and advanced medical technology can significantly improve survival rates in critical situations.
  • The dedication and skill of healthcare professionals are vital in executing complex life-saving procedures.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Almost lost hope for patient’s life’: How timely CPR, advanced eCPR saved life of army soldier at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.