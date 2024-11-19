Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Almost lost hope for patient's life’: How timely CPR, advanced eCPR saved life of army soldier at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

'Almost lost hope for patient's life': How timely CPR, advanced eCPR saved life of army soldier at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Livemint

A 24-year-old Army jawan was revived using advanced eCPR after suffering cardiac arrest for nearly 1.5 hours at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This significant medical breakthrough highlights the potential of healthcare innovation and medical professionals' dedication.

A team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar saved the life of a 24-year-old through the advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) procedure. (Photo: ANI)

A dedicated team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully saved the life of a 24-year-old Army jawan using advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (eCPR). Despite his heart having stopped for nearly 1.5 hours, the ECPR procedure revived the young soldier, marking a significant medical breakthrough in Odisha. This life-saving intervention showcases the remarkable potential of medical innovation and the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals.

The Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, praised the team's exceptional efforts, stating, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar has always been at the forefront of integrating medical science with technology to deliver pioneering healthcare. This is a testament to our dedication to saving lives and advancing medical practices."

The patient, in critical condition due to heart failure, was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on October 1. Shortly after his arrival, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, no cardiac activity was detected, presenting a critical decision: to declare death or attempt the cutting-edge eCPR procedure, ANI reported.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr Srikant Behera emphasised, "eCPR, while technically challenging, represents a promising advancement in the treatment of cardiac arrests traditionally deemed fatal. This success marks a milestone in Odisha's medical history."

How to keep your heart ‘healthy’?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO),

1. Eat a heart-healthy diet.

2. If overweight, lose weight.

3. Increase regular physical activity to at least 2.5 hours per week.

4. Don’t use tobacco.

5. Avoid use of alcohol.

6. Have your blood pressure and blood sugar checked regularly.

(With inputs from ANI)

