Aloe vera may be useful in making memory chips, according to a study by IIT Indore. A study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore has revealed that aloe vera has an "electronic memory effect chemical", which may be useful in making memory chips and other data storage devices.

PTI reported that the study was carried out by the Materials and Device (MAD) laboratory of the institution's physics department. Sharing the information, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Associate Professor of the Physics Department of IIT Indore told the news agency that the researchers used electric current in aloe vera flower juice, "which brought forth that it has an electronic memory effect chemical, and as per need, its conductivity can be increased and decreased".

He said synthetic chemicals are used for making data storage devices like memory chips. "If experts on the subject go for in-depth research, the natural chemical found in aloe vera flower juice might open up a new vista in place of synthetic chemicals with which these devices are made," he said.

The study was conducted by the physics department's Materials & Device (MAD) laboratory with the participation of PhD student Tanushree Ghosh along with Suchita Kandpal, Chanchal Rani, Manushree Tanwar, Devesh Kumar Pathak and Anjali Choudhary.

