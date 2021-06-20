PTI reported that the study was carried out by the Materials and Device (MAD) laboratory of the institution's physics department. Sharing the information, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Associate Professor of the Physics Department of IIT Indore told the news agency that the researchers used electric current in aloe vera flower juice, "which brought forth that it has an electronic memory effect chemical, and as per need, its conductivity can be increased and decreased".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}